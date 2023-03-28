Robotaxis ready for hire in Beijing

BEIJING - The scenes in science-fiction movies of people riding unmanned vehicles are becoming increasingly realistic, demonstrated by the recent availability of robotaxis in Beijing, which can be hired via mobile apps.

The city granted licenses to operate fully driverless robotaxi services to Chinese tech giant Baidu and autonomous vehicle startup Pony.ai, earlier in March. It marked the first time that a fully driverless fleet of vehicles have been allowed to operate in a major city worldwide.

The two companies are among the leading players in China’s autonomous driving industry, who have each deployed 10 autonomous vehicles in a 60sq km area in Yizhuang, a southern suburb of Beijing.

They offer robotaxi services to citizens who can hail a ride through Baidu’s Apollo Go and Pony.ai’s PonyPilot+ apps.

Vehicles operate without a safety driver or human monitor inside. During the journey, passengers can communicate with support specialists verbally to receive assistance inside the vehicle.

The move follows the two companies beginning such road tests in the area on Dec 30. During the tests, Pony.ai said it achieved safety, stability and zero accidents in complex scenarios such as intersections and narrow roads, as well as in extreme weather conditions such as rain, snow and sandstorms.

Beijing set out a three-stage process for autonomous vehicle testing on public roads in 2022.

The first stage involves testing with a human safety driver, the second stage allows for a safety driver in the front seat and a passenger in the back, while the third stage allows for fully autonomous driving without a safety driver.

So far, the designated area in Beijing for autonomous driving has served more than 1 million people with mileage of more than 1.3 million kilometers.

Besides the capital, Baidu’s ride-hailing services cover more than 10 cities in China, including Shanghai and Guangdong province’s Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

The company plans to expand its autonomous ride-hailing services to 65 cities in 2025 and 100 in 2030.

According to a head of Apollo Go, each vehicle can provide more than 15 ride services per day in first-tier cities on average.

As of the end of January, it has accumulated more than 2 million orders, ranking it among the largest autonomous driving service providers in the world.

Global consultancy IHS Markit forecast that the market size of China’s self-driving taxi services is expected to surpass 1.3 trillion yuan ($251 billion) by 2030, accounting for 60 per cent of the country’s ride-hailing market by then.

McKinsey reported that autonomous driving could create US$300 billion (S$400 billion) to US$400 billion in revenue globally by 2035.