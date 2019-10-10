Road bridge collapses in Wuxi, China trapping cars underneath

BEIJING (AFP) - A highway bridge collapsed in Jiangsu province in eastern China on Thursday (Oct 10), state media said, trapping cars underneath in the rubble.

The accident occurred around 6pm in Wuxi city, about 100km north-west of Shanghai, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

State-run People's Daily said in a tweet that rescue and investigation work was under way, and local newspaper the Yangzi Evening News said at least 10 ambulances were seen racing to the scene.

Photos tweeted by People's Daily showed at least two cars completely crushed under a large section of the collapsed bridge, below a truck that had been driving over the bridge.

Dramatic videos posted on social media showed the section of the bridge swaying then crashing onto the road and vehicles underneath.

Other images showed crushed cars, with only their front sections or headlights visible under a huge block of grey concrete.

One clip posted on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform showed the moment the bridge falls - narrowly avoiding a small three-wheel car, whose driver was seen leaping out and running away.

CCTV posted on Twitter that no casualties had been reported yet, citing local media. It said three cars were trapped under the bridge, including one parked car.

This supposedly just happened in Wuxi China, a large piece of concrete bridge which was part of the N312 collapsed, number of fatalities are unknown at this stage and not fact checked. pic.twitter.com/LZjVdoyCyl — Kenneth Cole (@Kenneth50029151) October 10, 2019

Construction and road accidents are not uncommon in China.

In February 2018, at least eight people died in downtown Foshan, Guangdong province, when a water leak inside a subway station construction site caused a major road to cave in.