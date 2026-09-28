Rising coffee prices drive search for substitutes in Japan

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Brown rice decaf is among the new beverages that recreates coffee’s distinctive roasted flavour as a coffee substitute.

TOKYO – Japan ranks fourth in the world for coffee bean consumption, but there are growing concerns that climate change could threaten the supply of coffee. That has led to a series of new beverages on the market that recreate coffee’s distinctive roasted flavour.

In late July, a “brown rice decaf”, made by slowly roasting brown rice from various regions of Japan, was sold at the general goods shop Sekai no Chofu-do in Chofu, Tokyo.

Even when brewed by hand, the drink has a coffee-like roasted aroma and bitterness.

Its acidity, body and aroma vary depending on the rice variety used, with Tsuyahime and Akita Komachi two of the varieties that have been used so far.

Naohiro Ozawa, president of MNH, a Tokyo-based company that planned and produced the brown rice decaf, said, “I want to help solve environmental issues associated with coffee while preserving the value of Japanese rice.”

There is a growing interest in coffee substitutes, driven by a sense of urgency over declining coffee bean production and soaring prices.

According to the All Japan Coffee Association, rising temperatures and declining rainfall caused by climate change are expected to cut the global land area suitable for growing the major arabica varieties of coffee in half by 2050.

Meanwhile, demand for coffee beans is on the rise.

According to a survey by the US Department of Agriculture, global consumption of coffee beans has increased by about 1 billion kg over the past decade.

In Japan, coffee is an indispensable part of life for many people, with the average person drinking 10 cups of coffee per week, according to a survey by the All Japan Coffee Association, of 4,000 people aged 12 to 79.

Japan relies on imports for almost all of its coffee beans. Major beverage manufacturers have also begun developing coffee bean-free beverages.

Asahi Soft Drinks is scheduled to release two drinks in 2027: Mirai no Latte, which roughly translates as cafe latte of the future, and Mirai no Black, meaning black coffee of the future.

They are made with other kinds of beans that are less susceptible to the effects of climate change and feature a sharp bitterness derived from caffeine. Mirai no Latte, which uses milk and sugar, is less sweet than a typical bottled cafe latte, according to the company.

“We sought to recreate the satisfying experience of drinking coffee,” said Toru Yoshikawa, the chief producer at the company’s new value creation department.

Two coffee-like drinks, Mirai no Black and Mirai no Latte, are made with other kinds of beans that are less susceptible to the effects of climate change. PHOTO: THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

On Sept 21, Coca-Cola (Japan) launched Cafe Water under its core Georgia brand. Made by combining more than 10 types of flavourings, the beverage delivers a refreshing and crisp aroma while corn-derived dietary fibre imparts a rich and full flavour. It has one-third the caffeine of a typical black coffee.

According to Yuichiro Nitta, senior director at the company’s coffee division, demand has grown in recent years for bottled coffee that is as easy to drink as water.

“We recommend the product to people who like the aroma of coffee but dislike the bitterness,” he said. “We hope the new drink will offer a new option for those who want to enjoy the taste of coffee.”

Alternative fruit juices

Climate change has also impacted orange juice, a beverage popular among people of all ages.

In major growing regions such as Brazil, poor harvests have persisted due to droughts and disease, leading to a decline in juice production. Prices began to shoot up around 2022 and import prices have more than tripled.

In March, Kagome launched Kagome Beyond, an orange juice substitute. Its key ingredient is yellow carrots from New Zealand, which reproduce the rich flavour of orange juice. It is less earthy, and has a fruity, refreshing sweetness. Mango and pineapple provide a strong tropical flavour and lemon is used to add a touch of tartness.

Kagome is focusing on alternative beverages and plans to launch a grapefruit juice substitute in October. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK