Rise in unstaffed stores in S. Korea as they expand to sectors like fish markets, clothing

Appeal of unstaffed stores

The owner of the sashimi store near Sangwangsimni Station, Mr Kang Dong-yoon, 34, runs a total of three shops under the Sea Fridge brand.

To compete with traditional sashimi restaurants, which often display live fish in water tanks, unstaffed stores must ensure the freshness of their food, he said.

To do this, Mr Kang procures fish three times a week through auctions at Noryangjin Fish Market, the largest seafood market in Seoul. He films the process and shares it on the shop’s Instagram page.

Managing his three sashimi outlets takes him about 10 hours a week.

“This includes everything from fish procurement to slicing, packaging, shop display and maintenance,” he said.

Mr Kang, who has 10 years of experience in running a franchise business, now plans to open another unstaffed shop, a butcher shop, also by himself.

A clothing shop owner, Ms Lee So-in, 34, said the primary benefit of self-service retail is the flexibility it affords merchants in managing their time.

Her shop, My Sassy Fairy, in Gimpo, Gyeonggi province, opened as a conventional store with a human clerk – herself – in early 2023. In the summer, it became an unstaffed store because Ms Lee needed to care for her baby. Now, she works at the shop only once a week to restock clothes and accessories.

The switch, however, did not have a meaningful impact on sales, which stayed more or less the same.

“I lost some regular customers who enjoyed chatting with me, but at the same time, I gained new customers,” she said. “It seems that in the absence of shop staff, customers feel more comfortable trying on different clothes.”

According to a survey by research firm Embrain, which polled 1,000 people, 71.9 per cent of the respondents said they had visited unstaffed stores. Of these, about 80 per cent expressed their willingness to visit them again. The primary reason for their positive response was the elimination of the need to interact with service personnel.