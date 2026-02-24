Rights group slams treatment of Punch, the viral Japanese monkey

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Punch became an internet sensation after videos emerged of him getting bullied by other monkeys in a Japanese zoo.

TOKYO – The plight of a baby monkey in Japan who has become an internet sensation shows the cruelty of zoos, an animal rights group said, as sales of the plush IKEA orangutan the animal clings to boomed .

Punch, a baby macaque abandoned by its mother, shot to stardom after being pictured getting bullied by other monkeys and seeking comfort from the orangutan toy at Ichikawa City Zoo outside Tokyo.

“Zoos are not sanctuaries – they are places where animals are confined, deprived of autonomy, and denied the complex environments and social lives they would have in the wild,” said People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

“What some are calling ‘cute’ is actually a glimpse into the trauma of a young, highly social primate coping with isolation and loss,” the group’s Asia director Jason Baker said in a statement.

“Until facilities stop treating sentient beings as attractions, animals like Punch will continue to suffer in captivity,” Mr Baker said, calling for Punch to be moved to a “reputable sanctuary, where he could live in a more natural environment”.

Spurned by its mother, Punch was raised in an artificial environment after being born in July 2025, and began training to rejoin his troop in January .

Punch’s predicament sparked huge interest online, spawning a devoted fanbase under the hashtag #HangInTherePunch, as large crowds thronged the zoo .

Meanwhile, Swedish interior furnishings giant IKEA, the maker of the orangutan soft toy, said it was seeing “unprecedented” interest and “significantly” higher sales than usual.

“As a result, the product is currently out of stock in some markets, including Japan and the United States,” Ingka Group, the holding company controlling most of IKEA’s stores, told AFP by -email.

Over a long holiday weekend in Japan, fans queued for up to an hour to catch a glimpse of Punch, the Ichikawa zoo said in a post on X, with more than 5,000 visitors recorded on Feb 23 .

The zoo said it had set up a “restricted zone” around part of the monkey enclosure to reduce stress for the animals.

A large number of people have asked how they can donate cash or goods, it added.

In an update on Punch’s plight on Feb 22 , the zoo said he “was meticulously groomed by two monkeys and is steadily fitting into the group”. AFP