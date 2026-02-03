Rights group decries detention of China investigative journalist

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Mr Liu Hu became widely known more than 10 years ago for his reports on graft among high-profile figures in the Communist Party of China and government.

– Rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned on Feb 3 the detention of a prominent Chinese investigative journalist after he published an article alleging corruption among local officials.

Police in the south-western city of Chengdu said late on Feb 2 that two men – a 50-year-old surnamed Liu and a 34-year-old surnamed Wu – were under investigation on suspicion of spreading “false accusations” and conducting “illegal business operations”.

They have been placed under “criminal coercive measures”, according to a police statement, using a euphemism for detention.

While the police gave only their surnames, several Chinese media outlets and RSF identified the two men as Mr Liu Hu and Mr Wu Yingjiao, another journalist.

“This case highlights just how restrictive and hostile China has become towards independent reporting,” RSF’s Taipei-based advocacy manager Aleksandra Bielakowska said in a statement.

“Anyone who dares to investigate malpractice by the Chinese regime is swiftly persecuted by the authorities.”

Mr Liu and Mr Wu recently published an article online alleging corruption by Mr Pu Fayou, the Communist Party secretary of Pujiang county in Sichuan province, and other county officials.

The article, titled “The Sichuan county party secretary who once drove a professor to death, is now driving investment enterprises to bankruptcy”, no longer appears on the public WeChat account associated with Mr Liu.

Mr Liu was previously arrested in 2013 for alleged defamation, though the charges were later dropped.

A screenshot of a text message conversation between Mr Liu and someone claiming to be from the Chengdu Commission for Discipline Inspection – a body tasked with investigating corruption and misconduct allegations – has circulated online since his detention.

The message reminded Mr Liu to report complaints through legal channels.

The reply, supposedly from Mr Liu, said the article “wasn’t a tip-off nor was it a petition, so there is no need for your office’s reminder”.

China ranks 178th out of 180 countries in the RSF Press Freedom Index and is currently the world’s largest jailer of journalists, according to the rights group.

“Under Xi Jinping’s leadership, control over information has tightened to near-totalitarian levels, with independent journalists treated as a threat to the state”, Ms Bielakowska said. AFP