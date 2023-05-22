Riding on G-7 success, Japan PM Fumio Kishida eyes early election

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is increasingly certain to call a snap election, perhaps within weeks, as domestic support surges after a Group of Seven (G-7) summit that drew a surprise visit by Ukraine’s president.

While an election for Parliament’s more powerful Lower House is not due until 2025, Mr Kishida is keen to beef up his strength in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) ahead of a leadership race next autumn, to ensure his re-election and retain the premiership.

His party’s parliamentary majority virtually guarantees its president will be prime minister.

Although Mr Kishida said on Sunday he was not thinking of dissolving Parliament now, experts feel he may not be able to resist as favourable conditions stack up.

“He’s going to want to do it at the best timing, to give him good results in the LDP race, to give him a mandate,” said professor of political science Airo Hino of Tokyo’s Waseda University.

Holding an election soon would let Mr Kishida benefit from support rates that have shot up 9 percentage points in several polls since the G-7 summit began on Friday, as well as perceptions that have strengthened his image as a global leader.

Mr Kishida, who took office in October 2021, saw his approval slide to just under 30 per cent in some polls last November, battered by revelations of ties between the LDP and the Unification Church, but numbers began to edge up with a thaw in ties with South Korea and a trip to Ukraine in March.

Hosting the summit at his home base of Hiroshima, the first city to suffer an atomic bombing in war, also played on sympathy for Ukraine and its suffering.

This received a boost from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s unexpected appearance, as well as television images of the two leaders offering flowers at a monument to atomic bomb victims.

“For Kishida, Zelensky’s visit has a unique significance that will help boost his support rating,” said Mr Shigenobu Tamura, a political analyst and former LDP staff member.

“In addition, Kishida chaired a summit that raised global issues and included other nations such as India and South Korea, highlighting his actions and stature in the world.”

Mr Kishida may also want to ride tailwinds from multi-decade highs in the benchmark Nikkei 225 index, fuelled by strong earnings and signs of economic revival. On Friday, it powered to its highest since 1990.