Rewards for reporting illegal foreign workers in Japan spark controversy

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Some are concerned that the policy could foster discrimination towards foreign workers and cause social division.

TOKYO – A Japanese local government’s plan to reward people with around 10,000 yen ( S$81 ) for reporting businesses hiring illegal foreign workers has sparked controversy, with some concerned that it could foster discrimination and social division.

After reporting the highest number of illegal foreign workers in the country’s 47 prefectures for the fourth straight year, the authorities in Ibaraki Prefecture, north-east of Tokyo, decided to launch the reward system in fiscal 2026, claiming it is not meant to eliminate non-Japanese workers.

The system is aimed at identifying the hiring of illegal foreign workers, with the prefecture reporting employers to the police if the information received is confirmed. The monetary reward will be paid if a report leads to an arrest.

Ibaraki Governor Kazuhiko Oigawa maintains that effective measures are required to address the situation and correcting illegal acts is “a fundamental responsibility” of the local government.

“It is totally different from the exclusion of foreigners. Building a society that does not hire, allow the hiring of, or tolerate illegally employed workers is a necessary condition for foreigners to be active participants (in the community),” the governor said during a recent press conference.

“I will continue explaining the aim of and need for this system to gain public understanding,” he said.

The proposed system has sparked concern, with various groups saying it will violate the rights of foreigners and deepen social divisions.

The bar association in Ibaraki urged the prefectural government to drop the plan immediately, saying in a statement released in March: “It will make citizens view foreign workers with suspicion, reinforce unfair prejudices against people with different backgrounds, and cause discrimination and divisions.”

A civic group supporting foreigners at the Ushiku detention centre, located in southern Ibaraki, the pro-Seoul Korean Residents Union in Japan, or Mindan, and other organisations have called for the plan to be retracted. KYODO NEWS