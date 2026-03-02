Revenge for hire services spread via Telegram in South Korea

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

SEOUL - Concerns are growing over a recent string of so-called “revenge for hire” crimes in South Korea , most of which involve the vandalism of apartment doors.

A man in his 20s was recently taken into custody on suspicion of property damage after smearing waste and paint on a stranger’s apartment door for money, news reports said on March 2 .

The incident occurred at around 8.30pm on Feb 22 at an apartment building in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, where the suspect allegedly spread food waste and sprayed red lacquer paint on the front door of a unit on the 15th floor, according to the Hwaseong Dongtan Police Station.

He also scattered dozens of leaflets defaming the resident and even left human excrement at the scene. He was apprehended on Feb 26, with the court issuing a formal arrest warrant that day.

Police allege that the suspect was hired through Telegram for about 800,000 won (S$698) in cryptocurrency.

“Multiple channels offering these revenge for hire services operate on Telegram. They post advertisements and delete them immediately once a deal is reached, making them difficult to track,” a police officer said.

In another case in Gunpo late in February , a man in his 20s allegedly entered a multiunit residential building at around 11:30 p.m. and painted a front door with red lacquer.

He also put up about 10 leaflets bearing the message, “I will not let this go.”

Police said he had agreed to accept about 600,000 won in cryptocurrency for carrying out the act.

The suspect is currently detained and facing investigation on multiple charges, including trespassing, intimidation and property damage. Police are examining whether the Hwaseong and Gunpo cases are related.

A similar incident also took place in Pyeongtaek in 2025 , where three men — one in his 40s and two in their 30s — were referred to prosecutors without detention after vandalising a home’s front door with a mixture of soybean paste and syrup and attaching leaflets containing insults against the homeowner.

Police said they were hired through a Telegram post offering 500,000 won for the act.