Return of 'fire and fury' with North Korean missile tests unlikely: Analysts

SEOUL - North Korea has again hogged headlines around the world, with seven missile tests in a month.

It is starting to feel a lot like 2017, according to some analysts, who noted that the most recent test of the mid-range Hwasong-12 missile, which is capable of striking the United States territory of Guam, was fired from the same location as a previous one conducted on July 28, 2017. That test was for the intercontinental Hwasong-14 which many believe to be a two-stage version of the Hwasong-12.