Return of 'fire and fury' with North Korean missile tests unlikely: Analysts

South Korea Correspondent
An undated photo released on Sept 16, 2017, showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting a launch drill of the Hwasong-12 missile. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SEOUL - North Korea has again hogged headlines around the world, with seven missile tests in a month.

It is starting to feel a lot like 2017, according to some analysts, who noted that the most recent test of the mid-range Hwasong-12 missile, which is capable of striking the United States territory of Guam, was fired from the same location as a previous one conducted on July 28, 2017. That test was for the intercontinental Hwasong-14 which many believe to be a two-stage version of the Hwasong-12.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top