Residents urged to evacuate in central Japan as wildfire continues

TOKYO - A wildfire broke out on Jan 8 in Yamanashi prefecture, west of Tokyo, prompting the local authorities to advise nearby residents to evacuate as firefighters scramble to contain it.

While the police and local fire department have received no reports of injuries or damage to nearby houses, the Yamanashi prefectural government has requested that Self-Defense Forces personnel be dispatched to tackle the fire.

The police received an emergency call from a resident reporting smoke rising from the 1,138m Mount Ogi at around 10.45 am local time. The Uenohara city government advised around 150 residents to leave their houses. KYODO NEWS