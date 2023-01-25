Rescue efforts under way after cargo ship with 22 aboard sinks off south-western Japan

TOKYO - The Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship Jin Tian sank off south-western Japan and efforts are underway to rescue its 18 crew members after four were saved.

The vessel sank 110km west of the remote Danjo islands which are part of Nagasaki prefecture early Wednesday morning, said a Japan Coast Guard spokesman, confirming an earlier Kyodo News report.

The coast guard received a distress call at 11.15pm on Tuesday, he said, adding that the cause of the ship sinking was still unknown.

The incident, coming during an unusually frigid week in Japan, appears to be the worst since a cargo ship carrying almost 6,000 cattle sank in 2020 off the coast, leaving most of the crew of about 40 missing at sea.

The Jin Tian crew comprised 14 Chinese nationals and eight from Myanmar, the Coast Guard said. They boarded emergency rafts at 2.40am in the morning, and the ship went under six minutes later, they added.

“At 7.14am, four Chinese nationals were rescued but we’re still searching for the remaining 18 members,” said a Coast Guard spokesman.

“A plane is already at the scene and two ships are on the way,” added the official, who declined to be named.

Three civilian ships – a Japanese research vessel, a Liberian tanker and Chinese cargo ship – are undertaking rescue efforts, maritime authorities said, adding that the Coast Guard and Japan Self-Defence Forces were en route.

The accident came as a cold snap hit much of Japan, with heavy snow falling in some areas and daytime temperatures in some of the islands nearest the rescue site reaching just 3 deg C. BLOOMBERG