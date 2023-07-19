Record heat wave grips China as flood toll rises in South Korea

BEIJING/SEOUL - Tourists flocked to a giant thermometer in China showing surface temperatures of 80 deg C while the death toll from torrential rains in South Korea hit 44 on Wednesday, the latest extreme weather sparking havoc and curiosity around the world.

Wildfires burned for a third day west of the Greek capital Athens, with air water bombers resuming operations at first light and firefighters working throughout the night to keep flames away from a complex of coastal refineries. Fires have also been raging in Canada and the Swiss Alps.

In a stifling Beijing, US climate envoy John Kerry began the third day of talks with Chinese officials, expressing hope that cooperation to combat global warming could redefine troubled ties between the two superpowers.

A worldwide pattern of heatwaves that have scorched parts of Europe, Asia and the United States this week has thrown that challenge into sharp relief. The World Meteorological Organisation warned on Tuesday of increased risk of deaths linked to excessively high temperatures.

Meanwhile, Hawaii’s Big Island is bracing itself for the impact of Tropical Storm Calvin, expected to bring as much as 20.3cm of rain and strong wind gusts, the National Weather Service said.

In South Korea, rain has pummelled central and southern regions since last week. Fourteen deaths occurred in an underpass in the central city of Cheongju, where more than a dozen vehicles were swamped on Saturday when a river levee collapsed.

In the south-eastern province of North Gyeongsang, 22 people died, many from landslides and swirling torrents.

This year’s casualties have rekindled questions over South Korea’s efforts to prevent and respond to flood damage, less than one year after the heaviest downpours in 115 years pounded Seoul.

President Yoon Suk-yeol has said the situation was made worse because of lax management of vulnerable areas and failures to follow rules, and designated 13 flood-hit areas as special disaster zones on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called for faster repair efforts to head off additional damage, warning of more heavy rain over the weekend.

“Taking extreme weather events caused by climate change as part of our daily lives, we will create institutional measures and systems accordingly,” he said at an intra-agency meeting on flood responses.

Curious tourists

In China’s western Xinjiang province, tourists armed with broad-brimmed hats and umbrellas braved scorching temperatures to take selfies by a giant thermometer that displayed a real-time surface temperature of 80 deg C, state television showed.

Each summer, curious tourists flock to the Flaming Mountains on the northern rim of Xinjiang’s Turpan Depression to admire not just their corrugated slopes of brown-red sandstone but also to take in the super-charged heat emanating from the ground.

In recent days, temperatures in Xinjiang and other parts of Asia, as well as Europe and the US, have shattered records.