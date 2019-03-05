Record fine dust chokes South Korea again

SEOUL (KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Thick ultra-fine particulate pollution blanketed most of South Korea on Tuesday (March 5), prompting the authorities to extend emergency measures to a sixth consecutive day in Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi as well as the North and South Chungcheong provinces.

In Seoul, hourly average level of ultra-fine particles - those smaller than 2.5 micrometre in diameter or PM2.5 - hit 184 micrograms per cubic metre as of 4pm, according to the National Institute of Environmental Research (NIER), a think tank under the Ministry of Environment.

The daily average ultra-fine dust level was expected to reach an all-time high in the capital since the government began collecting related data in 2015.

Classified as a first-degree carcinogen by the World Health Organisation (WHO), PM2.5 nanoparticles penetrate deep into the human respiratory system and can trigger a variety of illnesses.

South Korean authorities classify levels of PM2.5 above 35 micrograms per cubic metre as "bad" and above 75 micrograms as "very bad". The WHO recommends keeping levels below 25 micrograms.

Large areas of South Korea are periodically enveloped by fine dust in recent years. The problem has been blamed on both pollution blowing in from neighbouring China as well as local coal and diesel consumption.

On Tuesday, the average daily ultra-fine dust level was measured at 199 micrograms per cubic meter in Sejong, 189 in Gyeonggi Province, 173 in Gangwon Province, 166 in North Chungcheong Province and 164 in Incheon as of 4pm.

The density of PM2.5 in all areas was forecast to stay high on Wednesday due to fine dust particles that had accumulated in and near the country due to lack of wind. Additional dust particles were expected to arrive from overseas.

The air should be clearer on Thursday before worsening again over the weekend, according to NIER.

The hazardous level of ultra-fine dust prompted the government to extend emergency measures aimed at tackling the toxic particles in 12 cities and provinces to a sixth consecutive day, to Wednesday. Emergency measures were also implemented on Jeju Island for the first time.

City or provincial governments can ban old diesel cars from streets and restrict the operation of coal power plants and other emissions facilities. They can also recommend the temporary closure or reduction of class hours and ask businesses to allow their employees to work flexible hours or from home.

The emergency measures are enforced from 6am to 9pm.

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, for example, banned outdoor classes and activities at all elementary and secondary schools in the capital all day on Tuesday.

Environment Minister Cho Myung-rae held a meeting with heads of municipalities on Tuesday morning, during which he asked them to more actively join the government's efforts to reduce pollution.

"I think we would have to restrict economic activities and car driving if necessary because ultra-fine dust is cancerous and poses a grave threat to people's lives and safety," he told reporters.

Led by Mr Noh Hyeong-ouk, minister for government policy coordination, an emergency vice-ministerial meeting was also held on Tuesday afternoon to discuss measures to fight fine dust.

"Smog, fine dust coming from China and stagnant air in recent days are major causes of dust pollution. It is time for the government to come up with all measures we can take," Mr Noh said.