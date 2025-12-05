Record 230 people attacked by bears in Japan from April to November

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

In November alone, 33 people were victims of bear attacks in Japan, including one who died.

TOKYO – A record 230 people were attacked by bears in Japan between April and November in 2025 , preliminary government data showed on Dec 5 .

The figure for the first eight months of fiscal 2025 has already surpassed the 219 people attacked from April 2023 to March 2024 , which was the previous high since records were first kept in fiscal 2006, according to the Environment Ministry.

There were 66 victims in Akita prefecture, which is the highest count. Iwate and Fukushima prefectures had 37 and 24 victims.

In November alone, 33 people were victims of bear attacks, including one who died.

As at Nov 20, the number of deaths by bear attacks nationwide was also at a record high of 13. KYODO NEWS