Reconciliation to overcome sordid history: Korea Herald contributor

SEOUL - The Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s rush to mend fences with Japan stokes both hopes and concerns.

The hopes are for a modest achievement - a certain degree of amity after years of bitter feuds. The concerns constitute a minefield. They defy the administration’s contention that its predecessors were “driven by short-sighted anti-Japanism” and the results will be different this time.

Frankly, concerns override hopes. The first hurdle to rapprochement is the long-festering issue of redress for Korean forced labourers who suffered under Imperial Japan before and during World War II.

Previous negotiations on such impasses have made little headway. Renewed talks will require even greater insight and wisdom - not to mention far better diplomatic skills - than what the Yoon administration has demonstrated since taking office last May.

Yoon has been sending explicit signals that improving relations with Japan is a top priority. No doubt, forward-looking efforts for a better common future are desirable and would be welcomed by the United States and other allies of Korea and Japan.

However, Yoon seems so driven that he is willing to consider unfathomable concessions.

Given that Japan was a perpetrator of wartime injustice and atrocities against millions of Koreans, this is an absurd approach. In an almost unilateral courtship, the Foreign Ministry has floated the idea of having Korean companies pay off the victims of WWII forced labour, on behalf of Japanese corporations, through a Korean government-operated foundation.

The idea aligns with Japan’s position that the 1965 treaty for normalisation of relations settled all questions pertaining to compensation for colonial rule “finally and completely.”

Officials at the ministry and the foundation have also stated that it would be “impossible” and “unrealistic” to expect the Japanese companies to make apologies.

Instead, they said, it would be important that the Japanese government maintains and inherits its previous expressions of apology and remorse. Obviously, they speak for Japan, which doesn’t want to acknowledge crimes against humanity committed by its companies.

Seoul-Tokyo relations stalled in 2018 after Korea’s Supreme Court, ruling on one of scores of lawsuits underway on forced labour under Japanese rule, ordered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Nippon Steel to pay some 100 million to 150 million won (S$107,000 to S$160,000) each to 15 plaintiffs, including both survivors and relatives of deceased victims.

Both companies refused to obey the orders, and the plaintiffs pursued legal steps to sell off their assets in Korea. The Supreme Court has delayed a decision on whether to allow the liquidation of the companies’ local assets, fearing it would further rupture ties between the two countries.

Japan reacted furiously and placed export controls on chemicals vital to Korea’s semiconductor industry. Seoul accused Tokyo of its punitive measures and threatened to terminate an agreement on sharing sensitive military intelligence, but later backed off under pressure from Washington.