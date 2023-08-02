Recent Beijing rains heaviest since records began 140 years ago: Weather service

BEIJING - The rains that pummelled Beijing in recent days were the heaviest since records began 140 years ago, the city’s weather service said on Tuesday.

“The maximum value of rainfall recorded during this storm, which was 744.8mm, occurred at the Wangjiayuan Reservoir in Changping,” the Beijing Meteorological Service said, adding it was the “heaviest rainfall in 140 years”.

Storm Doksuri, a former super typhoon, swept northwards over China after hitting southern Fujian province last week, following its battering of the Philippines.

Heavy rains began pummelling the capital and surrounding areas on Saturday, with nearly the average rainfall for the entire month of July dumped on Beijing in just 40 hours.

The rainstorms that hit Beijing and neighburing Hebei province have claimed at least 20 lives.

About 40 flights were cancelled and at least three trains stalled on railway lines, trapping passengers on board.

Military helicopters were activated on Tuesday morning to deliver supplies to the stranded train passengers, who said they had been trapped for at least 30 hours and run out of food and water.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for “every effort” to rescue those “lost or trapped” by the rains.

China has been experiencing extreme weather and posting record temperatures this summer, events that scientists say are being exacerbated by climate change.

The country is now on alert for the arrival of typhoon Khanun, the sixth such storm of the year, as it nears China’s east coast. AFP