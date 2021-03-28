Reading the tea leaves of China's funeral politics

BEIJING - Zhong Peizhang was a little-known Chinese journalist-turned-propaganda official who championed press freedom - a liberal by Communist standards. He died in Beijing on Feb 6 at the age of 96.

A ceremony was held at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery on Feb 11 to allow about 200 friends and relatives to pay their last respects to Mr Zhong, who served as information bureau director of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) Propaganda Ministry from July 1982 until his retirement in January 1989. The mourning hall was bedecked with wreaths that bore his name as well those who sent them.