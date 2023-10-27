Reactions to death of Chinese ex-Premier Li Keqiang

China’s former premier Li Keqiang died of a heart attack on Friday, months after retiring from a decade in office, during which his reformist star had dimmed. He was 68.

Here are some world leaders’ reactions to his death:

Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull

“I always found Premier Li to be a charming and constructive counterparty who was not tied to the official talking points, and engaged candidly and thoughtfully on the big issues of the day.”

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno

“Former premier Li Keqiang played an important role in Sino-Japanese relations, including his official visit to our country during the trilateral summit between Japan, China and South Korea in May 2018. We hereby offer our sincere condolences and prayers for former premier Li Keqiang.”

European Union Chamber of Commerce in China

“The European Chamber is deeply saddened by the passing of former premier Li Keqiang, who was an important interlocutor for the foreign business community. He was a pragmatic, forward-thinking man who placed great importance on the reform and opening of China’s economy. On the occasions that the European Chamber had the privilege to meet him, he always paid close attention to the concerns of European companies operating in China.”

Former Singapore foreign minister George Yeo

“Deepest condolences to the Chinese people. First met Li Keqiang when he headed the Chinese Communist Party Youth League.”