Rat or duck? Netizens mull over a foreign object found in a student’s meal in China

A school canteen in Nanchang, China, has caused a stir for saying that an object found in a student’s meal, suspected of being a rat head, is a duck neck.

The topic has since garnered 310 million views on Chinese social media platform Weibo as of Wednesday, reported Chinese news website, What’s On Weibo.

According to South China Morning Post, the incident, which happened at Jiangxi Industry Polytechnic College, surfaced on Chinese social media on June 1 and was debunked by the college on June 3.

The local food regulatory department investigated the incident on June 4 and its preliminary investigations confirmed that the item in question was a duck neck.

But samples of the school’s dishes will be tested and the results will be shared in the next few days.

Henan Business Newspaper reported that students from the college were told not to discuss the incident on the Internet.

The same college was in the news in November 2021, when a rat was found in its canteen, reported The Paper.

Many netizens were unconvinced that the object was a duck head as the college claimed. A blogger on Weibo who goes by the username Jianghu Lifuxiang posted a photo showing the similarities between the object and a rodent’s skull.

Another netizen asked: “How come the duck’s neck grew teeth?”