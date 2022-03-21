Ramos-Horta, Guterres early front runners in Timor-Leste election

DILI • Independence leader and Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta and incumbent leader Francisco Guterres have emerged as the early front runners in Timor-Leste's presidential election, official data showed.

With more than 33 per cent of the vote counted yesterday afternoon - a day after the nation went to the polls - data from Timor-Leste's Technical Secretariat for Election Administration showed Mr Ramos-Horta in the lead with 44.5 per cent.

In second place was current president and former resistance fighter Guterres, with 24.1 per cent, according to the election administration which is responsible for the official vote count.

Asia's youngest nation held its fifth presidential election since independence on Saturday, with the country's generation of independence leaders and former fighters dominating the list of 16 candidates.

As it approaches 20 years of independence after a brutal occupation by neighbouring Indonesia, Timor-Leste has grappled with political instability and the need to diversify its oil-and gas-dependent economy.

Mr Ramos-Horta, 72, has said he felt compelled to run after the incumbent president had "exceeded his powers" by refusing to swear in seven ministers following the 2018 parliamentary elections.

Mr Guterres had refused to swear in ministers from the National Congress of the Reconstruction of East Timor, a political party led by former prime minister Xanana Gusmao.

The move sparked a political impasse in the country of 1.3 million that continues to this day.

After casting his ballot in the capital Dili on Saturday, Mr Guterres said he was optimistic about his chances.

"Whoever runs must be ready to win and be ready to lose," he said, "But I want to say I will win."

If no candidate wins an outright majority, the vote will go to a second-round run-off on April 19 between the top two candidates.

In Timor-Leste's political system, the president appoints a government and has the power to veto ministers or dissolve Parliament.

Economic diversification was a major issue in the election, as worries mount over the country's heavy dependence on dwindling supplies of oil and gas.

The role of young voters was also key, with an estimated 20 per cent of voters reaching the voting age of 17 in the past five years and casting their ballots for the first time.

First-time voter Marco de Jesus, 17, said he felt nervous but relaxed after getting help from polling staff in casting his vote on Saturday.

"I feel proud to have carried out my function as a voter," he said outside a polling station on Dili's waterfront. "I hope my choice can bring positive and useful change."

