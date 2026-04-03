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Rain, wind to shorten South Korea’s peak viewing window for cherry blossoms

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People walk between blooming cherry trees around Gyeonghwa Station Park in the south-eastern city of Changwon on April 3.

People walk between blooming cherry trees around Gyeonghwa Station Park in the south-eastern city of Changwon on April 3.

PHOTO: EPA

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SEOUL - Cherry blossoms are reaching peak bloom across South Korea this week, but rain and strong winds forecast for the weekend could shorten the viewing period, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

Rain is expected to begin on the night of April 3 and spread nationwide from the south by around midday on April 4, bringing stronger winds to southern regions.

Jeju Island could see heavy downpours exceeding 30mm per hour, while other southern areas are forecast to receive 10 to 20mm of rain.

Precipitation is expected to weaken as it moves north, with Seoul also likely to see 10 to 20mm.

Southern regions have been in full bloom since late March.

In Seoul, Yeouido, one of the capital’s most popular cherry blossom spots, reached full bloom on April 1.

The initial round of rain is not expected to immediately end the blossoms in Seoul, but additional rainfall forecast from the night of April 5 could shorten the peak viewing window.

Temperatures, which have recently been above seasonal averages in Seoul, are expected to fall to around 17 to 18 deg C during the day over the weekend, returning to typical spring conditions.

Inland areas are likely to experience sharp daily temperature swings of more than 15 deg C, prompting health authorities to advise caution. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.