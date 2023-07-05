Rain kills 15 in south-west China, as President Xi urges better defences

BEIJING – Torrential rain has killed 15 people in the south-western Chinese city of Chongqing, as President Xi Jinping called for greater efforts to protect the public from extreme weather.

Heavy downpours have unleashed devastating floods and deadly mudslides in recent weeks, while hail storms and unusually high temperatures, which many people suspect is the result of global warming, have brought misery to many parts of China.

In the sprawling city of Chongqing, floods have forced thousands from their homes, bridges have been destroyed, and homes and cars washed away.

As well as the 15 people killed over recent days, four were missing as of early Wednesday, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The latest round of heavy rain has disrupted the lives of more than 130,000 people and damaged more than 7,500ha of crops.

In Wanzhou district, north-east of Chongqing, floods have caused 227.8 million yuan (S$42.5 million) worth of economic losses, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Videos on social media showed raging rivers in towns and cities, and people being evacuated through waist-deep water. One clip showed rescuers breaking through a window security mesh to reach people trapped in an apartment.