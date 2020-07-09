Rain, floods and evacuations in China

Rescuers evacuating flood-affected residents following heavy rainfall in Jiujiang in China's central Jiangxi province yesterday. Heavy downpours continued to wreak havoc across vast stretches of China as the country renewed its alert for rainstorms and multiple provincial regions enhanced flood responses. The floods, which began on Monday, have affected nearly 399,000 residents in Jiangxi, with 39,000 people relocated, according to the provincial emergency management department. Meanwhile, a landslide caused by heavy rainfall in central China's Hubei province swept away nine people in Huangmei county yesterday.