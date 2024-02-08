Radioactive water leaked at Fukushima, no outside impact detected

TOKYO – Radioactive water has leaked from a device treating contaminated water at the tsunami-stricken Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) said on Feb 7, adding that the environment outside the plant was unaffected.

The utility company estimates that up to 5.5 metric tonnes of radioactive water, containing 22 billion becquerels of radioactive substances, leaked after valves on water treatment equipment were left open during maintenance work.

No meaningful changes have been detected at monitoring posts around the plant or in water monitor readings in gutters inside it, said Tepco, which operates the plant.

The facility was crippled by a powerful earthquake and tsunami in 2011. REUTERS