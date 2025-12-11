Straitstimes.com header logo

Radioactive pendant found on passenger at China airport, described as ‘talisman’ from friend

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The pendant, described by the traveller as a “talisman” from a friend, registered 168.6 microsieverts (µSv) per hour, 1,686 times above normal background levels.

The highly radioactive pendant triggered alarms during routine customs screening at Zhoushuizi International Airport.

PHOTO: CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Follow topic:

DALIAN, China – A passenger recently arriving at Zhoushuizi International Airport in Dalian, Liaoning province, was found carrying a highly radioactive pendant that triggered alarms during routine customs screening, according to Dalian Customs.

The pendant, described by the traveller as a “talisman” from a friend, registered 168.6 microsieverts (µSv) per hour, 1,686 times above normal background radiation levels.

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s limit for public exposure to ionising radiation is 1 millisievert (mSv) per year, apart from what a person normally receives from natural background radiation.

The pendant registered 168.6 microsieverts per hour, 1,686 times above normal background levels.

PHOTO: CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Further analysis identified the radioactive substance as thorium-232, a material classified by the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer as a Group 1 carcinogen for its ability to cause cancer in humans.

Dalian Customs seized the item and reminds travellers to verify the composition of international purchases to avoid health risks and financial loss. Radioactive items exceeding safety standards will be confiscated and handed over to specialised agencies or returned to their place of origin. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
How the US ended up with radioactive shrimp and sneakers from Indonesia
Ship with radioactive zinc dust stuck near Philippine port, official says
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.