Puppy Pawlitics: Dog class elections gain traction at South Korea’s pet kindergartens

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SEOUL – Move over politicians. Dogs are running for office now, too, and competition is “ruff”.

At some pet kindergartens across South Korea, canine campaigns for class president promise extra playtime, better snack choices and happier school days.

These campaigns gained wider attention after the MBC reality show I Live Alone featured webtoon artist Kian84’s dog being elected class president at a dog kindergarten on May 22.

Kian84 later joked that he no longer understood how the world worked after learning that his pet had won through votes cast by social media users, pet owners and fellow dogs.

The programme also showed that some pet kindergartens host sports days, as well as Children’s Day and Parents’ Day events. Some “students” even undergo midterm-style evaluations twice a year.

Pet kindergartens provide daily care and socialisation and have become increasingly common as more owners seek a structured environment for their pets.

Many conduct entrance tests to evaluate whether dogs can follow basic commands such as “sit” and “wait”. Dogs with severe behavioural issues may be denied admission.

However, how canine class presidents are elected varies from school to school.

Some line up candidates and let voter dogs make their choice by gathering around a preferred contender. Others place ballots bearing candidates’ names in front of the dogs, while some rely on votes cast by pet owners.

Dog kindergartens say the events are designed to do more than entertain.

One school in the city of Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, said it considers participation in at-home training when selecting candidates, requiring owners to submit videos of kennel or mat training, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Behind the playful campaigns lies a broader cultural shift in how South Koreans view pets.

According to KB Financial Group’s 2025 South Korea Pet Report, the country had 5.91 million pet-owning households and 15.46 million pet owners as of late 2024.

More than 87 per cent of respondents said they view pets as family members, making canine class elections feel less unusual than they once did. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK