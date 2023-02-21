Public safety sentiment wanes in Japan amid spate of headline-grabbing crimes

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe lies on the ground after being shot during an election rally in July 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Walter Sim
Japan Correspondent
Updated
3 hours ago
Published
7 hours ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

TOKYO – A mother and her teenage daughter were stabbed in Shibuya in August 2022 by an unknown assailant in a random attack.

The alleged culprit turned out to be a 15-year-old girl, who told the police: “I wanted to practise killing my mother.”

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top