Protesters vandalise Hong Kong MRT again, police fire tear gas

HONG KONG (XINHUA) - Violent protesters vandalised public facilities and paralysed traffic on Thursday evening (Oct 3) in different parts of Hong Kong, triggering police dispersal operations after repeated warnings.

At around 10pm local time, a large number of violent protesters vandalised facilities including escalators and CCTV cameras at Taikoo MTR (Mass Transit Railway) Station on Hong Kong Island, and illegally occupied King's Road.

Having given repeated warnings, police officers deployed tear gas and appropriate force to disperse the violent protesters, the police said.

In Tuen Mun in the New Territories, a large number of violent protesters built barricades along several roads near Tuen Mun Town Hall, paralysing traffic between Kowloon and Tuen Mun.

Some of them also damaged Tuen Mun government offices.

The police warned all violent protesters to stop all illegal acts and leave immediately, and advised drivers and members of the public to avoid travelling to the area.