Protesters in Hong Kong gather to show support for young anti-extradition Bill demonstrators

HONG KONG - Protesters have gathered on Friday evening (July 5) for a sit-down rally called for by a group of "Hong Kong mothers" at Chater Garden in the city's Central area, to support young people who have taken to the streets for almost a month now to protest against a controversial extradition Bill.

The gathering started by observing a minute of silence.

Organisers have said they are expecting about 3,000 people to turn up. So far, there are nearly 1,000 at the rally site, with more steaming in as people knocked off work.

There will be speeches by personalities including pop star and activist Denise Ho.

The group called for the government to put aside its arrogance, respect life, and respond as soon as possible to the appeals of Hong Kong's young people.

The organisers distributed strips of cloth to the people gathered at the site to write words of encouragement to Hong Kong's youth. They criticised Chief Executive Carrie Lam of ignoring the plight of youth in the city.

Many at the rally held up paper signs that say “stop the white terror”, “withdraw the Bill” and “we all go forward together”, an encouragement for the many young people who say they feel hopeless about the future.

The government has suspended the Bill, which would have allowed suspects in Hong Kong to be sent to the mainland.

Opponents are clamouring for the Bill to be withdrawn, as they saw it as yet another attempt by China to tighten its grip on the city and control dissent.

Another march is being planned by other organisers for Sunday.

That march will begin at Salisbury Gardens in the city’s Tsim Sha Tsui area in the afternoon, and head towards West Kowloon railway station, where high-speed trains from the mainland stop.

Netizens said Sunday’s march is aimed at sharing Hong Kong’s values with mainland tourists so that they can take them back to “every corner of China”.

They have called for the protests to be peaceful, rational and non-violent.