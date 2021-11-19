Proof of tennis star's safety needed: WTA

Women's Tennis Association (WTA) head Steve Simon yesterday called for proof that missing tennis star Peng Shuai is safe, after he received an e-mail allegedly from Peng seeking to gag the professional organisation.

The former world doubles No. 1 player has not been seen in public since Nov 2, right after she supposedly accused former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of forcing himself on her three years ago.

The non-consensual act had purportedly happened after Mr Zhang, now 75, invited Peng, now 35, to play tennis with him and his wife at his house. It also apparently rekindled an extramarital affair that ended only on Nov 2, after Mr Zhang started ignoring Peng.

The two had been romantically involved before, when they first met seven years earlier.

Her purported 1,500-word account that was posted on her official Weibo page on Nov 2 - based on screenshots seen by The Straits Times - can no longer be found. A search on Chinese search engine Baidu using Peng's and Mr Zhang's names yielded no results.

Media reports noted that her Weibo post was taken down within 30 minutes.

In her supposed e-mail to the WTA, Peng had sought to assure Mr Simon that she was not missing, nor was she in any danger. The screenshot of the e-mail did not carry a date.

She said that the sexual assault allegations were not true, and that Mr Simon and the WTA should check with her first before running any news about her.

"I've just been resting at home and everything is fine," she added.

Mr Simon said in a WTA statement that he doubted the origins of the e-mail he received, which was first shared by Chinese state broadcaster CGTN on Twitter in the early hours yesterday.

Mr Simon said that CGTN's tweet in the wee hours "only raises my concerns" about Peng's safety and whereabouts.

"I have a hard time believing that Peng Shuai actually wrote the e-mail... or believes what is being attributed to her," he said.

"The WTA and the rest of the world need independent and verifiable proof that she is safe. I have repeatedly tried to reach her via numerous forms of communication, to no avail," he added.

On Sunday, Mr Simon had called for the Chinese authorities to investigate Peng's allegations against Mr Zhang, who was China's first-ranked vice-premier and a member of China's most powerful Politburo Standing Committee between 2013 and 2018 under President Xi Jinping.

He told The New York Times that the WTA Tour would consider stopping its business in China if it did not see "appropriate results".

Grand Slam champions Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka and Chris Evert also expressed similar worries about Peng's safety earlier this week.

The e-mail that Mr Simon received marks the latest development in the mystery surrounding China's most high-profile sexual assault allegation to date, involving the highest echelons of the Communist Party of China.

Mr Zhang has yet to respond to Peng's allegations. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said yesterday that he was unaware of the matter, and that it was not a diplomatic issue.

Photos of Peng wearing a pendant bearing the letter Z during matches from years ago quickly began circulating after screenshots of her allegations went viral on messaging app WeChat.

Before the photos were taken down, media reports also questioned whether the pendant was a gift from Mr Zhang.

Snippets of earlier interviews showed Peng responding coyly to reporters when they asked her then if the pendant was significant, and that she did not provide a clear reply to their queries.