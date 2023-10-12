Privacy concerns hamper China’s efforts to promote use of digital yuan by foreigners

BEIJING – China’s own digital currency has taken a step towards greater use by foreigners, with an update to the official e-CNY app in late September to accept Visa and Mastercard payment options, but overcoming privacy concerns remains an uphill task.

Users no longer need to have a Chinese bank account to top up their balances in the e-CNY smartphone app developed by the central bank.

The app can be used for retail payments in a programme piloted in cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Tianjin.

With this, e-CNY is now as easy to use as the two dominant e-wallets in China – Alipay and WeChat Pay.

Users of the latter two apps are already allowed to top up their balances using international credit cards.

But analysts believe that a broader adoption of the e-CNY still hinges on the issue of trust in the Chinese government.

This is despite measures that the central bank – which issues the digital currency – has implemented to address concerns over the monitoring of transactions.

The digital yuan is a digitised version of the renminbi. It has the same valuation as the renminbi and makes up a small portion of the cash in circulation.

The digital yuan is not a type of cryptocurrency, which is run on decentralised systems rather than issued by a central authority.

China is among the most advanced globally when it comes to rolling out a central bank digital currency.

According to the authorities, e-CNY is designed to fully meet the public’s daily payment needs, make financial services more accessible, and combat money laundering, terrorism financing and tax evasion.

Observers say that having oversight over the currency is an important consideration for the government.

However, e-CNY has been a tough sell not just to foreigners, but to the domestic audience too.

Several years after its pilot launch, the number of people in China who use e-CNY lags behind those who are content with using the traditional yuan in Alipay and WeChat Pay due to their ubiquity.