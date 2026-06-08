Principal of HK school fired over SAFRA Jurong swearing incident says he will seek legal advice

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Lee Cheuk-hing's resignation was rejected by San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School on June 3, which requested his "immediate dismissal".

A school principal from Hong Kong who was seen in a video swearing at security guards while on a school trip here will seek legal advice on his employment rights.

This comes after his resignation was rejected by the school on June 3 and it requested his “immediate dismissal”, according to a South China Morning Post (SCMP) report.

Lee Cheuk-hing, the former principal of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School, said on June 5 that he had appointed legal representatives to review his dismissal after his contract was terminated without compensation, SCMP reported on June 7.

The Hong Kong-based news outlet said Lee expressed “shock and regret” over his dismissal on June 3 .

Former lawmaker and school manager Edmund Wong said the school board had not received any formal statement from Lee, reported SCMP.

Wong also said that the board would take its own legal steps if Lee brought in representatives to challenge his dismissal, the English-language newspaper added.

In the video posted on the Threads social media platform on May 23, a man standing at the doorway of a bus is seen arguing with two women on the street who are wearing SAFRA security uniforms.

The women can be heard saying that the bus has to move “behind”. The man then tells them to “shut up” and hurls several comments in Cantonese at them, including swear words, before making faces and taunting them to get on the bus.

A woman standing behind the man tries to pull him back to de-escalate the situation, but he shouts at her to “get out of (his) way”.

Netizens identified the man as Lee.

About 35 students and some teachers from his school were here for an economics and technology study tour from May 20 to 24 when the incident occurred, Hong Kong media outlet HK01 reported.

SCMP reported on May 26 that Lee was suspended from his position after the school’s management committee heard evidence from Lee and staff who had been on the trip.

The school board believed Lee’s performance “fell short of public expectations”, said Wong, the school manager.

On May 26, SAFRA confirmed that an incident involving a bus and its appointed security personnel took place at its Jurong recreational club on May 22.

It added that its appointed security company had lodged a police report.

On May 28, Lee tendered his resignation as principal.

In an interview with Hong Kong media outlet Dotdotnews, Lee said that he had failed to set a good example and would reflect on his actions.

Lee made a public apology to the public in Hong Kong and Singapore and urged students not to emulate him.

The Union of Security Employees in Singapore on May 30 said it strongly condemns any form of abuse towards its security officers.

It said it had visited SAFRA Jurong to show its support to the security officers involved, who shared how challenging the situation was.

His resignation was rejected by the school on June 3 and it requested his “immediate dismissal”.