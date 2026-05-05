Principal in South Korea under probe for sending fake wedding notifications to co-workers

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The principal had sent out a notification on April 13, saying his son would hold a wedding, but it was later revealed his son had already married in 2025.

SEOUL – Education authorities in South Korea’s South Jeolla Province are investigating a primary school principal who allegedly sent a wedding notification about a non-existent ceremony to school employees, falsely claiming his son was getting married, according to media reports on May 5 .

Education authorities suspect the principal may have attempted to collect congratulatory money from co-workers before his retirement.

According to the Gwangyang branch of the Jeollanamdo Office of Education, the principal, who is set to retire in August, sent the notification to a school employee group chat on April 13. He also had it published in his church newsletter.

The notification said his son and the son’s fiancee would hold a “traditional wedding” at a cultural facility in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, about 140km north of Gwangyang, where the school is located.

“We ask for your understanding as we are unable to invite you to the ceremony, as it will be held as a small wedding attended only by family members,” the notification read.

Some school employees contacted the venue and were told no reservation had been made. It was later revealed that the principal’s son had already married in 2025.

The principal later sent a separate message claiming the ceremony had been cancelled.

In South Korea, family members, friends and acquaintances commonly give congratulatory cash gifts at weddings. Those unable to attend often wire the money in advance.

“The principal claims he had lost contact with his wife and son after his divorce, and therefore did not know about his son’s wedding,” an official at the district education office said, adding that it had launched an investigation into the case. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK