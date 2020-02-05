Coronavirus: Chinese President Xi Jinping says China's controls at crucial stage

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's efforts to control a coronavirus outbreak are at a crucial stage and the authorities must prevent the epidemic from spreading, Xinhua news agency quoted Chinese President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday (Feb 5).

The government must report coronavirus outbreak information accurately in a timely manner, and will crack down on coronavirus-related rumour-mongering, Mr Xi said.

He also said the government would ensure that donated goods would be fully used in virus controls.