Coronavirus: Chinese President Xi Jinping says China's controls at crucial stage

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the government must report coronavirus outbreak information accurately in a timely manner, and will crack down on coronavirus-related rumour-mongering
Chinese President Xi Jinping said the government must report coronavirus outbreak information accurately in a timely manner, and will crack down on coronavirus-related rumour-mongeringPHOTO: REUTERS
Published
35 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's efforts to control a coronavirus outbreak are at a crucial stage and the authorities must prevent the epidemic from spreading, Xinhua news agency quoted Chinese President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday (Feb 5).

The government must report coronavirus outbreak information accurately in a timely manner, and will crack down on coronavirus-related rumour-mongering, Mr Xi said.

He also said the government would ensure that donated goods would be fully used in virus controls.

 

Related Stories: 

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content