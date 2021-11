BEIJING - There was no mistaking the watershed moment that occurred this week in China: President Xi Jinping joined Mao Zedong and Karl Marx among the pantheon of socialist greats, eclipsing Deng Xiaoping, China's second-generation leader after Mao.

This came after a four-day plenum of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) which ended on Thursday (Nov 11).