President Lee Jae Myung thanks Singapore, Turkmenistan for evacuating South Koreans from Iran

SEOUL – South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on March 9 sent letters of appreciation to the leaders of Turkmenistan and Singapore, thanking them for their countries’ support in helping South Koreans evacuate from the Middle East , Cheong Wa Dae said March 9 .

According to the presidential office, Mr Lee thanked President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan for assistance in the evacuation from Iran.

In the operation, 25 South Korean citizens, along with four Iranian family members of the South Korean nationals, were moved out of Iran into Turkmenistan.

In the letter, Mr Lee highlighted the Turkmen government’s designation of a dedicated checkpoint and its swift cooperation in expediting border procedures, ensuring the safe passage of the evacuees.

According to a written briefing by presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung, President Lee described the operation as “an opportunity to once again confirm the depth of friendship and trust between the two countries”.

In a separate letter, the South Korean President also thanked Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for Singapore’s assistance in evacuating four South Korean nationals from Oman.

The Singaporean government facilitated their safe travel by allowing the evacuees to board charter flights from Oman on March 7 and 8 .

Singapore’s special support in an urgent situation greatly contributed to the safety of our citizens, Mr Lee wrote. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK