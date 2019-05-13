President Halimah to visit Beijing for meetings with top Chinese leaders, dialogue on cooperation

BEIJING - President Halimah Yacob will arrive in Beijing on Tuesday (May 14) for a three-day visit, during which she will meet with top Chinese leaders and speak at a high-level conference.

She will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday afternoon, and be hosted to a welcome dinner by her Chinese counterpart later in the evening.

Also being hosted to dinner are the other world leaders attending the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilisations (CDAC) - the summit where Madam Halimah is slated to speak.

The inaugural conference is a series of events starting on Wednesday to foster cooperation among Asian civilisations.

Madam Halimah, who is leading the Singapore delegation, will deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the conference on Wednesday.

Later that day, she will meet Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, and be hosted to lunch by China's fifth-ranked leader Wang Huning.

Madam Halimah is accompanied on the visit by her husband Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee; Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu; Mr Sam Tan, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Social and Family Development; and other officials.

During Madam Halimah's absence, Mr Eddie Teo, chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers, will exercise the function of the Office of the President.

More than 2,000 officials, academics and representatives from close to 100 countries, in fields such as culture, tourism, film and television, are scheduled to attend the CDAC.

One of the events being held in conjunction with the CDAC is an exhibition of cultural artefacts from Asian civilisations at the National Museum of China.

It will feature artefacts from 20 countries, including Singapore, Indonesia, Japan and Jordan.

Singapore is sending 18 works from the Asian Civilisations Museum and The Peranakan Museum, including intricate Peranakan porcelain ware.