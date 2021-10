SEOUL - When Ms Ella Guevarra from the Philippines first started working in South Korea, she had such a hard time remembering not just the names of her co-workers, but their titles as well.

"It came to a point that I just called everyone sajangnim so that even if I forgot the title, I would still sound respectful," said the 28-year-old manager in a finance start-up, referring to the Korean term for boss.