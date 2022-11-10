Prayers for 156 innocent souls and Itaewon: Korea Herald contributor

SEOUL - When the Sewol ferry sank in April 2014, claiming 304 lives including 250 high school students, it was simply unbelievable that so many precious lives could be lost in coastal waters.

The ferry capsized 24 kilometres off the island Jindo on the southwestern coast, but rescue operations were incredulously ineffective. The botched response severely dented public trust in the Park Geun-hye administration and eventually contributed to her impeachment.

The Halloween weekend disaster in Itaewon, in which 156 young souls perished, is even harder to comprehend in that it occurred at the very heart of the nation’s capital. The deadly crowd crush occurred in an alleyway, merely 1.5 kilometres from the presidential office.

As the horrific disaster unfolded in utter chaos and confusion throughout the night, with emergency workers, medical personnel and many passersby performing CPR and carrying bodies on gurneys, no high-ranking officials were in sight - at least on news footage. Hourly updates on the swelling death toll were left to the district fire chief and the head of a community health center.

Watching the mayhem in shock and disbelief, I couldn’t help asking how the authorities didn’t prepare for the size of the crowd. Some 100,000 people had reportedly been expected to throng to Itaewon on that Saturday evening.

It was the first Halloween weekend freed from Covid-19 restrictions in three years, a much-awaited occasion for young people to revel in Itaewon, one of their favorite weekend hangouts, and for the businesses to come back to life.

It was reported that the district’s autonomous administration and police focused mainly on dealing with drug use and sexual harassment, the potential crimes most anticipated during the festivities. Crowd control was obviously not prominently included in their duty plans.

Police say they have a blueprint for handling crowds at organized events, but not for spontaneous gatherings like the Itaewon Halloween celebration, which had no central organizer who could be consulted. Even so, did anyone monitor in real time the screens of the many security cameras that must be in place?

The sloping narrow alley where the fatal crowd crush happened is always packed with pedestrians even on ordinary weekends; it is the fastest way from the Itaewon subway station to popular bars, clubs and restaurants. Even worse, it turned out that numerous emergency calls began ringing at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency hours before the disaster, warning of possible deaths and pleading for help to disperse the crowd. They all went unheeded.

It means the nation’s emergency management system is severely fractured.

Crowd crushes are not rare in Korea. Does the nation’s young generation need to be traumatized by the avoidable deaths of friends and classmates, and siblings and cousins, yet again before impactful improvement is done?

On Monday, upon the end of the weeklong national mourning period, President Yoon Suk-yeol summoned a meeting to review the national safety system. In the meeting he strongly scolded the police, especially the 137 officers deployed for Halloween in Itaewon, for what he described as an inept response to the crowd surge. He also hinted at a major shake-up in the police ranks.

Yoon is apparently trying to grapple with the loud public outcry denouncing his administration’s incompetence in ensuring public safety and handling emergencies, as well as rising demands to sack related high-ranking officials. He said those responsible will be held strictly accountable, based on ongoing investigations.

The police’s special investigation team has already sped up its probe of six officials, including the Yongsan-gu mayor and the heads of the district police and fire stations. They are accused of failing to prevent or cope adequately with the disaster.

From the way he conducted the meeting, however, Yoon has yet to fully grasp the public’s anger and frustration. Now, six months into his presidency, he needs to take his own role as the head of state of the Republic of Korea more seriously.

As the plaque on his desk, presented by US President Joe Biden on his visit, says, the buck stops with him.