Potential Covid-19 wave in China does little to dent Chinese New Year festivities

BEIJING - At the Qinglonghu Park in south-west Beijing, hundreds braved the winter cold just for a chance to wait in line to enter a temple fair – an outdoor event of stalls with food, games, trinkets, and even cultural performances.

A mainstay of Chinese New Year festivities in the city, such fairs have returned after a three-year Covid-19-induced hiatus.

As children munch on candied fruit while adults browse Spring Festival trinkets, gone are the pre-recorded instructions to socially distance, along with contact tracing QR codes at the entrance of every public venue.

But even as life lurches back to normal across the country, there are still reminders of the past three years at every corner – abandoned testing booths; public health propaganda signs still stuck to walls; and importantly, the masks that have become a required part of daily life – indoors and on public transport.

Looming over the week’s festivities is yet another potential Covid-19 wave that could come on the back of the world’s largest human migration.

Still, this has not dampened the festive mood. There have been multiple reports of attractions across the country having to turn away visitors due to overcrowding

On Thursday at the Badachu Park west of Beijing, a hilly tourist attraction known for its eight monasteries, crushing queues formed in sub-zero temperature around temple entrances where metal barriers had been enacted for crowd control.

Madam Feng Ling, who was with her son, daughter-in-law and three-year-old grandson, said they had driven about 20 minutes from their Shijingshan home to soak up the atmosphere.

They were waiting in line to enter a temple to pray for a peaceful year ahead.

“It’s something we haven’t experienced for a long time and I wanted my grandson to have a taste of what the Spring Festival is really like, not just staying at home and watching television or staring at mobile phones,” the 58-year-old told The Straits Times as music blasted in the background.

The family had all been infected with Covid-19 during the first wave in Beijing in early December, and were confident that they would be immune for the next few months.

But they had all kept their masks on even while outdoors, not because they were worried about the virus but simply because of the cold, Madam Feng said.

In other Beijing parks, such as the Botanic Gardens, the face coverings have also stayed on, despite the authorities repeatedly insisting that the worst is over.

Last weekend, a prominent government scientist said that with 80 per cent of the population already infected, the possibility of a Covid-19 resurgence over the next two or three months is unlikely.

It was followed on Wednesday by data from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which said the number of new infections peaked between Dec 22 and 23, at over seven million daily.