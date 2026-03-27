Postpartum care services in hotels gain traction among new mothers in Japan

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Postpartum care services allow mothers to stay with their babies while receiving professional advice and assistance in a relaxed environment.

For many new mothers, questions about breastfeeding, weaning and returning to work can feel overwhelming. As a result, a growing number in Japan are turning to postpartum care services offered by private companies, where midwives and nurses provide guidance in hotel-based settings.

Companies, including railway operators, are increasingly moving into the postpartum care business, which supports a mother’s physical and mental recovery after childbirth while helping them navigate the early stages of childcare.

The services allow mothers to stay with their babies while receiving professional advice and assistance in a relaxed environment.

In addition to childcare guidance, many programmes provide meals and allow other family members to stay overnight, creating a space where mothers can focus on recovery while still caring for their newborn.

Traditionally, postpartum care in Japan has been centred around hospitals and midwifery clinics. But as awareness of these services grows, demand has been rising and private companies are exploring new ways to provide support in more flexible settings such as hotels.

“Weaning is difficult,” one mother said during a pilot project. Another raised a concern shared by many working parents: “I’m about to return to work, but what should I do about breastfeeding?”

The questions were raised during a trial programme held in late January by Keikyu at a business hotel owned by the railway operator’s group firm near Keikyu Kamata Station in Tokyo’s Ota Ward.

During the sessions, midwives and nurses listened carefully to the mothers’ concerns and offered practical advice. The programme was run in collaboration with Tokyo-based postpartum care provider Josan-she’s.

Midwife Chiori Takemori, who participated in the care sessions, said having access to expert support in a comfortable setting could make a significant difference for mothers.

“Having a place where mothers can raise their children alongside experts and get proper rest with peace of mind is a significant benefit,” Ms Takemori said.

The three-day pilot programme converted an entire floor of the hotel into rooms designed for medium- to long-term stays. The rooms were equipped with kitchens and washer-dryers to accommodate mothers staying with infants.

The service targeted mothers with babies up to one year old. The base rate was set at 25,000 yen (S$200) per room per night, while additional services such as babysitting and breakfast were available at extra cost. Fathers and siblings were also allowed to stay.

Keikyu deliberately set the price lower than many other private postpartum care services in an effort to make the programme easier to access. Reservations filled within two days of opening, and a waiting list soon formed.

“This location and pricing clearly demonstrate strong demand for such services,” said Keikyu’s Akane Yamazaki, who conceived the project.

The company plans to evaluate the pilot and decide by March 2027 whether to commercialise the service. If introduced more widely, the initiative could also help strengthen the company’s appeal among families with young children living along the Keikyu railway lines.

Postpartum care services typically allow mothers to rest while midwives look after their babies and provide guidance on feeding, sleep routines and other aspects of early childcare.

The services have gained wider recognition in recent years as influencers share their experiences on social media and postpartum care vouchers have become available as return gifts for hometown tax donations. Some providers also offer day-trip programmes and home visits.

Hotels offering postpartum care are currently concentrated mainly in the Tokyo metropolitan area, including facilities such as Mom Garden Resort Hayama in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, and Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, though services are gradually expanding to regional areas.

Saibugas Holdings offers postpartum care at a resort hotel in Fukuoka city, south-western Japan, with settings that include ocean-view rooms and course meals. KYODO NEWS