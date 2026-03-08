‘Positive interactions’ between Trump and Xi have stabilised ties: China Foreign Minister

US President Donald Trump last met Chinese President Xi Jinping in person in Busan, South Korea, on October 30, 2025.

- With Mr Donald Trump and Mr Xi Jinping set to meet for a high-stakes summit in a few weeks, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed that the interactions between the two leaders have helped stabilise US-China relations.

“It is heartening that the leaders of the two countries have led by example by maintaining positive interactions at the top level,” he said on March 8, signalling that Beijing might be ready for a deal at the upcoming meeting, even as it has yet to confirm the date.

“This has provided an important strategic safeguard for the relationship to improve and move forward, as well as achieved overall stability after ups and downs.”

For the two countries, avoiding engagement would only breed misunderstanding and miscalculation, steering them toward conflict and confrontation, and ultimately harming the world, said Mr Wang, China’s top diplomat, at a press conference .

Mr Trump and Mr Xi have held several phone calls and one in-person meeting - in October 2025 - since the American president again took office in January 2025. Mr Wang was speaking to foreign and Chinese media during the Two Sessions, China’s annual parliamentary meetings .

It is believed that both the US and China are keen to avoid antagonism ahead of Mr Trump’s visit to Beijing, which will mark the first time in eight years a US President has made a trip to China. Issues ranging from tariffs to rare earths are expected to be on the agenda.

The White House has announced that Mr Trump will visit China from March 31 to April 2, while a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman would only say that both sides remain “in communication” over the trip.

Striking a measured tone, Mr Wang said that both the US and China are major countries that cannot change each other, but they can alter the way they interact. He noted that 2026 is “a big year” for US-China relations, with top-level exchanges on the cards.

“What two sides need to do now is to make thorough preparation, create a conducive atmosphere, manage the risks that do exist, and remove unnecessary disruptions. China’s attitude has always been positive and open. It is critical that the US works in the same direction.

“I am confident that as long as both sides treat each other with sincerity and engage in good faith, we can steadily expand the list of cooperative endeavours while continuously reducing the list of issues,” said Mr Wang.

“Let 2026 become a landmark year in which China-US relations embark on a path of healthy, stable and sustainable development.”

On the Iran war, Mr Wang also avoided direct criticism of the US, even as Beijing has described American-Israeli actions as violations of international law .

He said that China’s stance has been “impartial and objective”, and renewed the Chinese call for an end to hostilities.

“This is a war that should not have happened. It is a war that does no one any good. The history of the Middle East has repeatedly shown the world that force is not the solution to problems; the clash of arms only breeds new hatred and sows the seeds of fresh crises,” Mr Wang said.

The US-Israeli attacks on Iran that started on Feb 28 shows little sign of de-escalation, with Mr Trump vowing on March 7 to keep up the bombardment until Iran surrenders unconditionally. Tehran has retaliated at Israel and its neighbours with American bases.

China is not directly involved in the conflict, but its stance has come under scrutiny because it is an important partner to Tehran. China is the main buyer of Iranian oil, and relies on Iran for 13 per cent of its crude oil imports.

“All parties should return to the negotiating table as soon as possible, resolve differences through equal dialogue, and strive to achieve common security,” said Mr Wang.

Commenting on ties with Europe, Mr Wang sought to paint a more positive picture of a relationship that has been marred by contentious issues, such as a growing trade imbalance. European industries worry about Chinese competition in sectors such as green technology.

He said that the relationship has “progressively warmed” since 2025, with a series of European leaders visiting China, bilateral trade surpassing the one trillion dollar mark, and more than two million European tourists coming to China visa-free.

He said: “We are pleased to see our European friends stepping out of the ‘small attic’ of protectionism and entering the ‘gym’ of the Chinese market, where they can strengthen their muscles and bones and enhance their competitiveness.”