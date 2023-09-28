Pop Mart banks on its first global theme park in Beijing for growth

BEIJING – Pop Mart International Group, a Beijing-headquartered character-focused entertainment company and toymaker, opened its first theme park in Beijing on Tuesday as it seeks its next growth driver and expands its business categories.

Located in Chaoyang Park inside the city’s East Third Ring, Pop Land has displays of its top intellectual property characters including Molly, Labubu, Dimoo, Skullpanda and Pucky, retail shops, catering and interactive plays, in collaboration with Chaoyang Culture and Tourism Group.

Covering 40,000 sq m, the theme park centres on a renovated castle that used to be the wedding hall in Chaoyang Park and takes about a 20-minute walk to get through its four major zones. The company said there is a possibility of expansion of park areas for more interactive rides in the future if the current business goes well.

The ticket price is 180 yuan (S$33) for peak days and 150 yuan on weekdays. Crowds rushing to the park and the store in the park to grab exclusive toys have shown strong demand.

The company has extended its business portfolio in recent years to include toys in IP incubating, exhibitions, games and visual content with an aim to create entertainment synergy.

Mr Wang Ning, chairman and CEO of Pop Mart, told China Daily after the opening ceremony of the theme park that they expect to make Pop Land the Chinese answer to Disneyland.

“The park is a major milestone for our business,” Wang said. “However, running a theme park business takes time and priority should go to operational management. Every detail matters,” Mr Wang said.

The CEO said it is not likely to open a second park very soon.

Compared with world-renowned theme parks like Disney, Universal or Legoland, Pop Land is relatively small in scale and investment, said the company, offering more lightweight immersive experiences with IPs rather than a high ratio of thrill rides.

“The reason to start this project at a reasonable scale is because we realize it is crucial to accumulate experience from operations,” said Mr Wang.

Pop Land’s general manager Hu Jian said the resort offers visitors interactive opportunities with their beloved IPs and a platform to ignite interest and innovation in their trendy toys and figures. The targeted visitors are consumers in their 30s who are beginning to start a family.

According to its first half-year report this year, Pop Mart posted a revenue of 2.84 billion yuan, up 19.3 per cent year-on-year, and a net profit of 535 million yuan, a growth of 42.3 per cent. Its registered members totalled 30.38 million, after adding 4.38 million in the first six months. Its top three IPs Skullpanda, Molly and Dimmo have contributed to 46 per cent of its total revenue.