Another horse getaway: Pony captured after making short-lived escape from shrine near Tokyo

A man spotted the horse galloping along a road in Kanagawa’s Hiratsuka and made an emergency call at around 4.15pm local time.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM TOKYOKEIBACLUB/X

TOKYO – Kanagawa Prefecture near Tokyo had its second

horse escape in a month

on Jan 16, this time when a pony managed to break out of a shrine where it was being kept.

A man spotted the horse galloping along a road in Kanagawa’s Hiratsuka and made an emergency call at around 4.15pm, according to local police.

The pony was on the loose for about 10 minutes until it was corralled on the road nearby. There were no reports of injuries or accidents related to the horse’s short jaunt, the police said.

“All I can say is, I was shocked,” a person who captured video of the pony said, adding, “You don’t know what to do when you encounter (a horse) where you don’t expect it to be.”

In Kawasaki, a horse managed by Meiji University’s equestrian club briefly escaped and ran through city streets before returning to the university about 20 minutes later. KYODO NEWS

