‘Political earthquake’: Embattled Japan PM Kishida wields axe in purge over fund-raising scandal

Walter Sim
Japan Correspondent
The unfurling controversy is piling pressure on Japan PM Fumio Kishida’s government, whose Cabinet support has plunged to new lows. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
26 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
TOKYO – Japan’s beleaguered Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, feeling the heat over a deepening political fund-raising scandal, removed 13 politicians from government and party leadership posts on Dec 14 in a purge that analysts believe will do little to revive his tanking fortunes.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, 61, the second top-ranked official in government, and Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, 61, got the axe, alongside two other ministers, five deputy ministers and one parliamentary vice-minister. Three senior ruling party executives also left their posts.

