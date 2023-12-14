‘Political earthquake’: Embattled Japan PM Kishida wields axe in purge over fund-raising scandal

TOKYO – Japan’s beleaguered Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, feeling the heat over a deepening political fund-raising scandal, removed 13 politicians from government and party leadership posts on Dec 14 in a purge that analysts believe will do little to revive his tanking fortunes.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, 61, the second top-ranked official in government, and Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, 61, got the axe, alongside two other ministers, five deputy ministers and one parliamentary vice-minister. Three senior ruling party executives also left their posts.