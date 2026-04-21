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Police officer injured after bear bites him on his face, right arm in Japan

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The officer, who is in his 50s, was reportedly conscious while being transported to a hospital.

The officer, who is in his 50s, was reportedly conscious while being transported to a hospital.

PHOTO: UNSPLASH

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TOKYO - A police officer was bitten by a bear on his face and right arm in a forest in Shiwa, Iwate Prefecture, at around 9.50am on April 21.

The officer, who is in his 50s, was reportedly conscious while being transported to a hospital.

According to the Shiwa Police Station, the bear is believed to be an adult.

The police officer was searching for a missing person as part of a group that included other officers and hunters.

The bear was killed by a hunter about 10 minutes after the attack.

There have been reports of cub sightings, and the police are urging caution. THE JAPAN NEWS/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.