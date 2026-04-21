Police officer injured after bear bites him on his face, right arm in Japan
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TOKYO - A police officer was bitten by a bear on his face and right arm in a forest in Shiwa, Iwate Prefecture, at around 9.50am on April 21.
The officer, who is in his 50s, was reportedly conscious while being transported to a hospital.
According to the Shiwa Police Station, the bear is believed to be an adult.
The police officer was searching for a missing person as part of a group that included other officers and hunters.
The bear was killed by a hunter about 10 minutes after the attack.
There have been reports of cub sightings, and the police are urging caution. THE JAPAN NEWS/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK