Police officer injured after bear bites him on his face, right arm in Japan

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The officer, who is in his 50s, was reportedly conscious while being transported to a hospital.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

TOKYO - A police officer was bitten by a bear on his face and right arm in a forest in Shiwa, Iwate Prefecture, at around 9.50am on April 21.

The officer, who is in his 50s, was reportedly conscious while being transported to a hospital.

According to the Shiwa Police Station, the bear is believed to be an adult.

The police officer was searching for a missing person as part of a group that included other officers and hunters.

The bear was killed by a hunter about 10 minutes after the attack.

There have been reports of cub sightings, and the police are urging caution. THE JAPAN NEWS/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK