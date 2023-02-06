Police clashes, political drama at memorial for South Korea Halloween crowd crush victims

SEOUL - A memorial event was held in Seoul’s central Gwanghwamun over the weekend to mark 100 days since the Halloween crowd crush in Itaewon on Oct 29, 2022.

Saturday’s event, which was meant to be a time for remembering victims of the disaster, was quickly marred by altercations with police and politicians using the occasion to push their own agenda.

At least one family member of a victim was rushed to the hospital at around 2pm local time after collapsing during a standoff with police. Squads of police pushed through the crowd in attempts to stop a memorial altar from being set up outside the City Hall library.

As police confronted the families, some among the crowd shouted protests, “Where were you when kids were dying in Itaewon?” and “Stop pushing”.

“Look at these streets filled with police officers. They should have been in Itaewon on Oct 29, 2022,” said Mr Lee Jeong-min, chair of the minor Justice Party, speaking at the event.

The National Assembly investigation that closed last month found that the police were not there for crowd management or public safety on the night of the disaster.

The clash with law enforcement authorities took place despite the event having been reported to the district’s police in advance, in accordance with the law on public assemblies.

Soon after the altar was instaled, the Seoul metropolitan office gave the families two days’ notice to remove it by Tuesday. The Seoul office also rejected the families’ request to hold the memorial event at the spacious and car-free Gwanghwamun Square, forcing them to the boulevard south of the square instead.

For three months, the families had grieved their lost loved ones at a memorial altar instaled near the site of the disaster in Itaewon.

The families decided to move the altar to Gwanghwamun - which hosts rallies and marches regularly amid government ministry buildings, City Hall and the former presidential office Cheong Wa Dae - as a way of protecting businesses in Itaewon that have been suffering with fewer visitors.

Many in the crowd at the memorial event were wearing blue to show their allegiance to the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, blaming President Yoon Suk-yeol’s administration for failing to protect the young people.

They waved flags showing their affiliation with the party and chanted for Mr Yoon’s impeachment. Blue balloons and signs reading “Yoon Suk-yeol, resign in honour of the victims” and “Jail (first lady) Kim Keon-hee” were distributed at the site.

Across the street from the memorial event, the Democratic Party staged a rally against Mr Yoon with its entire leadership in attendance. The leaders took turns denouncing the ongoing criminal investigations into its Chair Rep Lee Jae-myung as indicative of the president’s “dictatorship.”

“I was just over there at the service for Itaewon disaster victims, and I witnessed our country’s failure to explain all these young deaths,” said the party’s Floor Leader Rep Park Hong-keun. “Who’s to blame? It’s President Yoon and his incompetence and self-righteousness.”