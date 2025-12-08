Pocky, other Glico chocolate products to be recalled over smell

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TOKYO - Confectionary manufacturer Ezaki Glico Co will voluntarily recall about six million units of 20 chocolate products, including Pocky Chocolate, because their smell is not what it is supposed to be, the company announced on Dec 8.

The company said eating the products poses no health risks.

The products to be recalled have best-by dates in and after May 2026, and include Kobe Roasted Chocolat Hojun Cacao and Libera Bitter.

The scent of the cacao beans used in the products was mixed with that of spices that were temporarily stored in the same place, the company said.

The warehouse where the cacao beans had been stored was being renovated.

The problem was discovered following consumer inquiries. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK