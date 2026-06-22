PM Takaichi says smear video questions ‘taking time’ from official duties

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has maintained she has had no knowledge of the videos.

TOKYO - Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on June 22 that opposition questioning on allegations her office commissioned online smear videos of opponents is taking time away from her duties as premier, adding she wants to submit a statement from her secretary to parliament.

The remarks from Takaichi to parliament came as she has faced repeated opposition scrutiny on the smear videos reports and calls for the publicly funded first secretary of her lawmaker’s office, who is alleged to have requested their creation, to appear before lawmakers.

Takaichi has maintained she has had no knowledge of the videos, referring to her secretary’s denials of the reports that first emerged in weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun in late April.

The magazine claimed that her office had an IT firm create anonymous videos attacking her rivals during the October Liberal Democratic Party leadership race and the February general election.

Among the targets was Takaichi’s leadership rival and current Defence Minister, Shinjiro Koizumi, who was called “incapable”.

Responding to questions from an opposition Centrist Reform Alliance lawmaker, Takaichi appeared to suggest ongoing scrutiny on the issue was affecting her ability to run the country, saying that “unfortunately, I have been unable to secure sufficient time for prime ministerial duties due to responding to the allegations”.

Takaichi said she wants to submit a written statement from her secretary to the House of Representatives budget committee in the near future, arguing that media reports had failed to present the full picture and were causing confusion.

The prime minister’s previous responses to parliament have included refusing to listen to an alleged recording of her secretary in an online meeting involving the IT firm head who claims to have made the videos, citing resistance to paying a subscription fee, and later saying her secretary has no clear memory of a meeting with the man. KYODO NEWS